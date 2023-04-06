Adam's Place | 4/6/23

Adam's Place, which has been providing grief support programs to the Southern Nevada

community since 2010, is hosting a fundraising event called, "Vintage & Vibes" on Thursday, April 13 at Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas from 5:00 p.m. - 8:30 pm. The "vibe" of this year's event is a 1970s dance party.

Kelly Boyers, Adam's Place executive director, and DJ Veazey, who is providing music at Adam's Place fundraiser, joined us to discuss the organization's mission and what you can expect from the fundraiser.

The need for grief support services, especially for children and teens mourning loss, has grown in the last few years because of the COVID pandemic and other community health reasons.

Now, Adam's Place is expanding its services to meet the community's needs, partnering with local schools and hospices to train counselors to help children, teens and families cope with loss.