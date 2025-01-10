Adam Ray | 1/10/25

Comedian and actor Adam Ray brings his viral sensation Adam Ray is Dr. Phil LIVE to The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Saturday, January 11, 2025.

Known for his uncanny impersonations and quick-witted humor, Ray has captivated millions with this late-night-style performance.

Featuring stand-up, freestyle comedy, and surprise appearances, this one-of-a-kind show promises an unforgettable evening.

With a history of hosting top comedic talents like Bill Burr, Whitney Cummings, and Matt Rife, Adam Ray’s live events deliver laughter and unexpected moments.

Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to Ray’s humor, this exclusive performance is the perfect way to kick off the new year in Las Vegas.

Don’t miss your chance to witness the comedy event everyone will be talking about!