Active Aging & Travel Expo | 4/11/23

"Active aging" is all about living your best life no matter what your age, and the Las Vegas Active Aging and Travel Expo is happening on Saturday, April 15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the World Market Center Las Vegas - South Hall.

Susi Engl, event producer, joined us to sharewhat you can expect from the expo.

The free event will feature a variety of seminars, speakers, vendors, entertainment and giveaways.

Parking is located in the attached garage on Symphony Park Ave.

This segment is paid for by Beasley Broadcasting