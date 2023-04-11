Watch Now
Active Aging & Travel Expo | 4/11/23

Posted at 11:37 AM, Apr 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-11 14:37:05-04

"Active aging" is all about living your best life no matter what your age, and the Las Vegas Active Aging and Travel Expo is happening on Saturday, April 15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the World Market Center Las Vegas - South Hall.

Susi Engl, event producer, joined us to sharewhat you can expect from the expo.

The free event will feature a variety of seminars, speakers, vendors, entertainment and giveaways.

Parking is located in the attached garage on Symphony Park Ave.

