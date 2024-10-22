Action For Healthy Kids | 10/22/24

The USDA and Action for Healthy Kids hosted the Fall Healthy Meals Summit, bringing together over 700 school nutrition professionals.

This influential gathering focused on enhancing the appeal and nutritional quality of school meals through creative solutions and fresh ideas.

Leaders in education and nutrition emphasized the critical role of healthy meals in improving academic performance and student wellness.

Deputy Secretary of Agriculture, Torres Small, and Emma Kitzman, Nutrition Program Manager at Action for Healthy Kids, highlighted the importance of investing in nutritious meals for children.

They explored new trends in school meal programs and shared examples of practical innovations.

Lori Nelson, from Chef Ann, closed the event with a demonstration of a scratch-made recipe designed to inspire more nutritious cooking in schools.

This segment is paid for by Action for Healthy Kids