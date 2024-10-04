About American Pharmacists Association | 10/4/24

With cold and flu season approaching, Dr. Deanna Tran, Clinical Pharmacist and Trainer with the American Pharmacists Association, joined us on “Las Vegas Morning Blend” to share the latest updates on adult immunizations.

Dr. Tran emphasized the importance of staying up-to-date on vaccines for flu, COVID-19, RSV, and pneumococcal disease.

She noted that local pharmacists are not only providing these essential vaccines but also serving as a reliable resource for adults seeking information on immunizations.

Dr. Tran highlighted which populations are at higher risk and should prioritize vaccinations. She encourages viewers to visit their local pharmacy for guidance on what immunizations they might need.

For more information, viewers can visit pharmacistsmonth.com.

