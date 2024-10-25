ABC's 'High Potential' | 10/25/24

ABC’s newest series, High Potential, promises to captivate viewers with its fresh take on crime-solving. Written by Drew Goddard, known for hits like The Good Place and The Martian, the show stars Kaitlin Olson as a single mom with an extraordinary talent for cracking complex cases.

Teaming up with a rule-following detective, played by Daniel Sunjata, their chemistry and clash of methods spark intrigue and humor.

Adding even more star power, Judy Reyes brings her charm to the ensemble, enriching the dynamic between the unconventional mom and her detective partner.

<i>High Potential</i> combines heart, humor, and clever mysteries, offering a unique twist to the crime-drama genre. With a compelling cast and witty storytelling, this series is set to become ABC’s next hit.