ABC Kids Expo| 5/22/25

The ABC Kids Expo took over Las Vegas, bringing together the biggest names in baby and toddler products—and even though it’s not open to the public, we’ve got the inside scoop! Editor in Chief of The Toy Insider, Marissa Silva, joined us to reveal her favorite finds from the show.

From adorable stuffed animals and sensory toys to innovative gear for parents, this year's expo was packed with playful, practical, and parent-approved picks. Whether you're shopping for your own family or searching for the perfect gift, this roundup has something for every stage of childhood.