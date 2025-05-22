Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

ABC Kids Expo| 5/22/25

From the coolest gear to the cutest toys, here's your sneak peek at the hottest baby and toddler products of the year!
Posted

The ABC Kids Expo took over Las Vegas, bringing together the biggest names in baby and toddler products—and even though it’s not open to the public, we’ve got the inside scoop! Editor in Chief of The Toy Insider, Marissa Silva, joined us to reveal her favorite finds from the show.

From adorable stuffed animals and sensory toys to innovative gear for parents, this year's expo was packed with playful, practical, and parent-approved picks. Whether you're shopping for your own family or searching for the perfect gift, this roundup has something for every stage of childhood.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo