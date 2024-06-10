Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Abbott | 6/10/24

The U.S. is currently experiencing the worst blood shortage in 20 years. Part of that is due to peoples' fear of needles, but there is now a mixed reality technology that can help with that. #PaidForContent
Posted at 12:26 PM, Jun 10, 2024

The U.S. is currently experiencing a blood shortage, and it’s made worse by the fact that many people under 30 are less likely to donate. Also, fear of needles and anxiety about the process can keep donors of all ages on the sidelines.

Maggie Schmidt, a recent blood donor who is scared of needles, recently donated blood for the first time using a new mixed-reality experience developed by healthcare technology company Abbott and Blood Centers of America, which helped ease her feelings of anxiety with needles.

For more information visit, bethe1donor.com/mixedreality

This segment is paid for by Abbott

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo