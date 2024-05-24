Abbott | 5/24/24

We know the signs of a heart attack, the pain in the chest and arm. But what is a "foot attack"?

It's when arteries in the lower limbs get clogged with plaque, preventing blood flow and oxygen from reaching the lower leg and foot. It's painful. It's dangerous and it is caused by the most prevalent disease you've never heard of.

Dr. Sahil Parikh of Columbia University Irving Medical Center, and Dr. Jennifer Jones-McMeans, Vice President of Abbott, joined us to discuss share more and discuss treatment.

This segment is paid for by Abbott