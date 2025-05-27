AAPI Spotlight | Blue Orchid Thai Kitchen | 5/26/25

Get ready for bold flavors and fresh innovation—Blue Orchid Thai Kitchen is now open in the Las Vegas Valley! From the team behind the legendary Pin Kaow, Executive Chef Steve Piamchuntar is bringing a new wave of Thai cuisine, blending the traditional with the unexpected.

The menu features everything from succulent duck and seafood to flavor-packed chicken, beef, and veggie dishes. Tableside service adds flair, while customizable spice levels cater to every taste. Whether you crave the warmth of Southern Thai or the complexity of the North, Blue Orchid offers a dynamic dining experience that honors its roots while turning up the heat.