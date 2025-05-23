AAPI Heritage Month| 5/23/25

Las Vegas favorite and jazz powerhouse Rita Limtakes center stage in celebration of AAPI Heritage Month. Known for her smooth vocals and classic style, Rita is joined by acclaimed musician and producer David Siegel for a special performance honoring the month-long celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage.

The duo delivers a moving tribute through music, spotlighting Rita’s talents as a headliner and recording artist. With rich, emotional storytelling and timeless jazz vibes, their performance offers both artistry and cultural resonance. It’s a heartfelt reminder of the power of music to connect, celebrate, and elevate.

