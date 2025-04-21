A Public Fit Theatre | 4/21/25

A Public Fit is pushing creative boundaries once again with their newest production, References to Salvador Dali Make Me Hot. Artistic Director Ann-Marie Pereth and Director Gigi Guizado join us to share how the play blends surrealism and emotional truth, all while elevating Latino voices in the local theater scene.

This imaginative piece explores love, identity, and the human experience through a heightened lens of artistry. With a mission to tell bold, diverse stories in unexpected ways, A Public Fit invites audiences to experience theater that’s as thought-provoking as it is visually rich.