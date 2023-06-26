A.K. Frailey | 6/26/23

A.K. Frailey, author and editor, joined us for an engaging conversation surrounding her fascinating life. From her extraordinary balancing act between professional pursuits and personal responsibilities, to her journey into the realm of science fiction and her unique exploration of Artificial Intelligence, Frailey's narrative is nothing short of inspiring.

She also touched on how her faith influences her storytelling within a genre typically associated with futurism and technology, and she offered her insights and advice for those juggling personal adversity with professional ambitions.

This segment is paid for by STH7 MEDIA