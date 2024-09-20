A Golden Knight | 9/20/24

The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation is excited to announce its annual charity gala, "A Golden Knight," on Sunday, November 3, at the newly opened Fontainebleau Las Vegas. This event will be held at the resort's LIV nightlife and LIV Beach daylife venues, featuring live entertainment and appearances by VGK players, coaches, and staff. The gala will raise funds for local nonprofits, reflecting both the team's and the venue's commitment to meaningful community impact.

Proceeds from ticket sales will directly benefit the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation, enriching charitable initiatives in the Las Vegas community.