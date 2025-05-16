Aʻo Mai Samoa| 5/16/25

Aʻo Mai Samoa Dayreturns May 16–17 to Liberty High School in Henderson, shining a spotlight on Pacific Islander identity and leadership. Presented by Nu’u o Samoa and the Miss Samoa USA Organization, this second chapter in a 3-part series blends workshops, performances, and cultural competitions with mental wellness and education panels. It's a vibrant, purpose-driven celebration of youth, heritage, and community.

Friday focuses on empowering young minds through dialogue and learning, while Saturday brings the island spirit to life with traditional games, a formal Ava ceremony, and a stunning Pacific fashion show by Bykylani. Leading up to the Miss Samoa USA Pageant in July, this event reminds us that Aʻo Mai — all are welcome — is more than a motto, it’s a movement.