41st Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade | 1/11/23

The 41st Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade will be held in downtown Las Vegas on Monday, January 16, 2023, at 10 a.m. The parade starts at 4th and Gass Streets. The theme for the parade is Living the Dream, it starts with me! Shifting priorities to create a beloved community.

Grand Marshals: Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan, Aces President Nikki Fargas, Legendary Educator Mr. William "Bill" Evans, Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford

Junior Grand Marshals: Justyn Boumah and Ava Ramirez