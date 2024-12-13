23andMe, Affirm, Big Lots, Famous Footwear, and Pears | 12/11/24

With the holidays just days away, Emmy-award-winning television host and lifestyle expert Marisa Brahney is here to help shoppers tackle their last-minute gift lists. From thoughtful gifts to quick and creative options, Brahney shares her must-haves to make holiday shopping easier.

Brahney joined us to highlight unique gift ideas like DNA kits from 23andMe, flexible payment options with Affirm, and holiday essentials from Big Lots, Famous Footwear, and Pears. She also shared tips on managing holiday stress, ensuring you look and feel your best for festive gatherings.

With consumer spending expected to exceed $900 per person this season, Brahney emphasized the importance of shopping responsibly and staying within budget. Her advice combines creativity, practicality, and a focus on meaningful giving.

For more inspiration and holiday hacks, visit MarisaBrahney.com.

This segment is paid for by 23andMe, Affirm, Big Lots, Famous Footwear, and Pears