A mother knows best right? Well, The Travel Mom, Emily Kaufman, knows that now is the time for you to getaway after all the stress from the holidays. Costa Mesa, South Coast Plaza, and a couple more places are perfect locations to relax and enjoy the first of the year.

Click here for in on Costa Mesa, South Coast Plaza, Buena Park, Huntington Beach

"Like" On Facebook here

This segment is sponsored by The Travel Mom