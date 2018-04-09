The First Sun | Revive Las Vegas | 4/9/18

1:35 PM, Apr 9, 2018

The First Sun is debuting their brand new album while also raising awareness for suicide prevention

KTNV Morning Blend

The First Sun is celebrating the release of their debut album on Saturday, April 14th. Proceeds will help to bring awareness for The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Tickets for the event are just $10

For more information, click here

If you can't attend the event, click here to donate.

