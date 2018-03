Everything from the lights to the chairs being completely covered with tape, inside the House of Tape is nothing short of a great time. "America's Got Talent" contestant, Tape Face, showcases his tape filled creations as well as filling his showroom with laughs, as his residency begins March 16th, 2018 at Harrah's Las Vegas.

Follow Tape Face on social @tapefaceboy

Visit: TapeFace.tv