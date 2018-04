The Alzheimer's Association Desert Southwest Chapter offers resources and information for caregivers and individuals of Alzheimer's and Dementia. Whether you need information about early-stage, middle stage or late stage caregiving, they're here to help. Join them at their 14th Annual Alzheimer's Education Conference on April 27 at the Henderson Convention Center.

For more resources and information click here

SPOTLIGHTSeniorServices.com

This segment is sponsored by the SPOTLIGHT Senior Services