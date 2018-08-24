South Point Las Vegas | 13 Things To Do | 8/24/18
Got any plans this weekend? If not, no worries. Positively LV gathered up the best of the best to do around town this weekend. This weekend, don't miss Joel Saemundsson, a.k.a the Icelandic Viking, perform in the smash hit comedy Defending The Caveman at The D Las Vegas.
"Little Lucy Big Race"
Attend Matt Roloff's book signing and reading this Saturday at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Rock Out With Music This Weekend
Rock music news and updates!
National Waffle Day
Celebrate National Waffle Day today, August 24.
13 Things To Do This Weekend
13 Things To Do August 24-31.
"Beautifully Broken"
"Beautifully Broken" hits theaters nationwide August 24 th .
Full Service Property Management
Aggressive, Dependable and Paperless.
Mac vs. PC Computers
Debating whether to buy a Mac or a PC? Well Experimac is here to help.
Protect Against Identity Theft
Learn how to protect you and your family's identity.
6th Annual Charity Hockey Game
NHL/ECHL Stars & Alumni take on Las Vegas Valley Firefighters Saturday at City National Arena
Paradise On Earth Could Be Yours
Get ready for a chance to own your very own villa on an island resort in Fiji
Wedding Trends That'll Have You Saying "I Do"
Plan your nuptials at Green Valley Ranch Resort & Red Rock Resort.
This Week's Pick Of The Litter: Ellie May
Adopt not only a pet from the NSPCA, but a family member.