South Point Las Vegas | 13 Things To Do | 11/2/18

11:34 AM, Nov 2, 2018

Sponsored By South Point Hotel & Casino.

KTNV Morning Blend

We got you covered on all events happening in Las Vegas this weekend. Stop by South Point Hotel & Casino to witness the PBR Velocity Finals. If you're still feeling spooky, attend one of the Annual Day of the Dead celebrations this weekend.

For the full list: KTNV.com

This segment is sponsored by South Point Las Vegas

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Recent Shows