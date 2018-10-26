South Point Las Vegas | 13 Things To Do | 10/26/18

1:03 PM, Oct 26, 2018

Information on Human Nature at the Venetian, Beer Witch Project, Vintage Market Days, Halloween and Day of the Dead tattoos, Dogtoberfest, Yappy Hour, Country 58 benefit concert, and rapper Tech N9NE.

KTNV

Not sure what to do this weekend? Don't worry, we got you covered! Check out the Annual Dogtoberfest at Big Dog's Brewing Company or see legendary rapper Tech N9ne at the New Zia Records Store. 

For the full list: KTNV.com

This segment is sponsored by South Point Las Vegas

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Recent Shows