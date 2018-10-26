South Point Las Vegas | 13 Things To Do | 10/26/18

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 58°
Information on Human Nature at the Venetian, Beer Witch Project, Vintage Market Days, Halloween and Day of the Dead tattoos, Dogtoberfest, Yappy Hour, Country 58 benefit concert, and rapper Tech N9NE.
Not sure what to do this weekend? Don't worry, we got you covered! Check out the Annual Dogtoberfest at Big Dog's Brewing Company or see legendary rapper Tech N9ne at the New Zia Records Store.
For the full list: KTNV.com
This segment is sponsored by South Point Las Vegas
Le Reve - The Dream at Wynn Las Vegas will conduct a special show for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Southern Nevada on Sunday, November 4th
Catch explorer Josh Gates this Sunday at 10PM on Discovery
Make the process easier with the help of The New Home Experts Las Vegas.
Hot picks from Lifestyle & Consumer Trends Expert Merilee Kern, MBA
Learn more about this plan as the Medicare Annual Election Period continues
Catch the finals in South Korea on Saturday, November 3.
Get back to living your life with help from Boston Scientific
Sponsored By South Point Hotel & Casino.
Discover the value of your gold and coins and get top return from Nevada Coin Mart.
See all your favorite characters from the show beginning Friday, October 26 at the D Las Vegas
Save big on your next trip with help from the Mexico Tourism Board!
Adopt not only a pet, but a new family member from the Nevada SPCA.