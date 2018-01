It's time to take your ideas or business to the next level. If you're struggling to sell your product or need more investors, now is your chance to do so. Shark Tank is holding a open casting call right here in Las Vegas. It's free and open to the public. Just head to the Venetian Las Vegas at 9 a.m. to get a wristband. All this will be happening inside the Delfino Ballroom. Good luck!

