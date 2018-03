Keep yourself and your information safe. Nevada Senior Medicare Patrol program is a tool used by many to make sure that their private information is safe. Their easy suggestions will lower your risk of fraud. If you do suspect fraud, errors, waste or even abuse, reach out by calling 888-838-7305.

You can also visit NevadaSMP.org to report any fraud concerns.

SPOTLIGHTSeniorServices.com

This segment is sponsored by the SPOTLIGHT Senior Services