RM Seafood | 1/2/18

7:51 AM, Jan 3, 2018

Start the New Year eating healthy.

KTNV Morning Blend

Is your goal in 2018 to eat healthier? This morning, Chef Rick Moonen of RM Seafood has advice to get your year started off on the right foot.

For more information visit: RMSeafood.com

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Recent Shows