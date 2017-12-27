RGR Traning Center | 12/27/17

11:10 AM, Dec 27, 2017

Get your OSHA card in no time.

KTNV Morning Blend

The state of Nevada is growing fast and safety is a top priority. Since 2015, it is required that construction workers have an OSHA card. Get yours fast at the RGR Training Center where they care about quality, not quantity training.

RGRTrainingCenter.com

This segment is sponsored by RGR Training Center

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Recent Shows