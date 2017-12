Come hang out with Santa's reindeers, Dancer and Prancer this weekend at Tivoli Village. The beautiful winter wonderland at Tivoli is a part of their 12 Days of Giving charity effort. See these two reindeer (Fri & Sat 4PM - 7PM) before they head back to their home in the North Pole, just in time for Christmas!

