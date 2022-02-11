RECIPE: Good Heat Pull Apart Pizza

6-8 Servings | 20 Minutes Prep | 1 Hr. 10 Minutes Cook Time

Ingredients

- 2 pounds pizza dough (1-pound rounds) (Purchase from your favorite local pizzeria or market)

- 2 ½ Tbsp olive oil

- 2 ½ tsp garlic powder (divided)

- ¼ tsp crushed red pepper flakes

- 2 tsp McCormicks’s Crushed Red Pepper with Oregano and Garlic seasoning (can substitute with Italian Seasoning)

- ¼ tsp Kosher salt

- 2 ½ cups mozzarella cheese (shredded)

- ¼ cup parmesan cheese (shredded or grated)

- ½ cup sausage crumbles, cooked

- ½ cup pepperoni, quartered

- ½ cup Weak Sauce pickled Jalapeno and Serrano chilies, drained and slightly dried with paper towels to remove liquid (substitute with your favorite hot pickled peppers)

- 2 cups Marinara (warmed for dipping)

- Hot Honey (for garnish)

Special Equipment: Bundt pan

Directions

- Combine the olive oil and 1 ½ tsp garlic powder in a small bowl.

- Grease the Bundt pan or 9x13 baking pan with 1 Tbsp of the garlic oil mixture. Reserve the remaining 1 ½ Tbsp of the garlic oil mixture.

- Carefully line your peppers on to the bottom of the Bundt pan. Feel free to add more peppers if you’d like. Set the Bundt pan aside.

- Grease a large mixing bowl with olive oil and set aside.

- Lightly flour a cutting board or work surface. Roll out each pizza dough (one at a time) into a 12” x 9” rectangle (approximately), cut into 1-inch pieces. Add the dough pieces into the large mixing bowl. Add the mozzarella, parmesan, 1 tsp garlic powder, crushed red pepper flakes, McCormick’s crushed red pepper. Oregano and garlic seasoning blend, Kosher salt, sausage crumbles and pepperoni. Using your hands, toss until all the ingredients are evenly combined and separate any pieces of dough that may have stuck together in large clumps.

- Carefully put the dough mixture into the Bundt pan (do not disturb the placement of your peppers at the bottom of the pan). Making sure to evenly distribute the dough mixture around the whole pan. Using a pastry brush, gently brush the top of the pizza and the sides of the Bundt pan with the remaining garlic olive oil mixture.

- Cover the Bundt pan with a towel and set aside to rest and rise while the oven heats up to 350F.

- Bake at 350F for 35-40 minutes or until the sides and top are golden brown and the middle is done. If the center is not cooked, continue to cook in 5 minutes increments until the dough is completely cooked. Don’t worry if it doesn’t get super brown on top, this will be inverted, and the bottom will be nice and golden.

- After removing the pan from the oven, allow to sit for a minute or two, using a thin silicone spatula, gently release the pizza from the sides of the Bundt pan. Place your platter on top of the Bundt pan and carefully invert the pan and remove the pan.

- Drizzle hot honey over the entire pull apart pizza and serve immediately with hot marinara and extra hot peppers!

Cheers!

