RECIPE: Prosperity Dreamsicle

Serves Prep Time Total Time 1 5 minutes 5 minutes

Ingredients

1 teaspoon Pomegranate Grenadine simple syrup

¾ ounce Caravella Orangecello

1 ½ ounces Cîroc Peach vodka

3 ounces orange juice

2 mini scoops vanilla ice cream

Prosecco (to top off glass)

Orange zest – to garnish

Equipment

Shaker with strainer

Champagne glass

Zester

Directions

Pour pomegranate grenadine into the champagne glass, set aside.

Fill the shaker with ice, pour in the Caravella orangecello, Cîroc peach vodka, and orange juice, cover and shake until thoroughly chilled. Strain and pour into the glass. Add the two mini-scoops of vanilla ice cream and top off with the prosecco. Add a little of the orange zest on top and serve. You can also allow the ice cream to soften and melt a bit into the drink and stir slightly to mix the ice cream into the drink. This will give it more of the creamy taste of orange and vanilla ice cream blended together.

You may also serve the drink without the ice cream if you prefer.

Wishing you all a safe and Happy New Year! May 2018 bring each of you prosperity, good health and happiness!