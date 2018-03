It goes without saying that you can find just about anything on Craigslist. Band mates, Pure Joy and Rob Hau, found each other there and formed an alliance they call, Purejoypeople. On March 30th (2018), Purejoypeople celebrate the release of their new album at the The Bunkhouse Saloon at 8 p.m. Get a t-shirt and CD for $22 tonight at the show.

For More Info & Music Head To Purejoypeople.com

You can follow them on socials @purejoypeople