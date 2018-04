Ricky is a junior pup superstar who's only 11 months old! He was surrendered to another shelter due to an accident, but thanks to some amazing donors, Ricky received all the medical care he needed!

When you adopt Ricky, you'll receive a complimentary pet mattress provided by Best Mattress.

Adopt or foster a pet here: NevadaSPCA.org

BestMatt.com

This segment is sponsored by Best Mattress