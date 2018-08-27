Paramount Network | "Ink Masters" | 8/27/18

10:29 AM, Aug 27, 2018
4 hours ago

Who will be the next "Ink Master?"

KTNV Morning Blend

"Ink Master" fan-favorite, Cleen Rock One, returns as a Season 11 Coach to find the next "Ink Master."  Season 11 will premiere August 28th at 10 p.m.

For more information, visit ParamountNetwork.com

 

