The Magical Forest at Opportunity Village is a classic holiday spot, and they're open until the end of the year. Come join in the holiday festivities while supporting a greater cause.

Special Deals:

· Typically $19 for kids and $22 for adults, Magical Forest Passports will be $13 for all through New Year’s Eve

· Passports include free admission and access to all rides

· Magical Forest will host the New Year’s Eve Balloon Drop at 9 p.m., perfect for family-friendly end-of-the-year celebrations

For tickets visit MagicalForest.com

OpportunityVillage.org