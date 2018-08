This week, meet Ellie May. She is a lovable senior looking for a family to enjoy her twilight years with. She does great with other calm dogs and would do great with gentle children. She does not get along with cats so she needs a home without any. Despite her age she still has so much love to give.

Adopt or foster a pet here: NevadaSPCA.org

