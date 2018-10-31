Nevada SPCA | Pick Of The Litter | 10/25/18

11:09 AM, Oct 25, 2018
1 hour ago

Adopt not only a pet, but a new family member from the Nevada SPCA.

KTNV Morning Blend

This week, meet Jonah! This gentle and sweet boy is looking for a caring and loving family. If you adopt him, you'll also receive a complimentary pet mattress provided by Best Mattress.

Adopt or foster a pet here:  NevadaSPCA.org

Pet Bed provided by BestMatt.com

This segment is sponsored by Best Mattress

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Recent Shows