Nevada SPCA | 3/22/18

12:30 PM, Mar 22, 2018

Meet an adorable dog & cat up for adoption from the Nevada SPCA.

KTNV Morning Blend

Adopt not only a dog from the NSPCA, but a family member. Affagoto is a Chihuahua mix looking for his fur-ever home.

Chevy is the wonder cat that was pulled from the motor of a Ford!

When you adopt Affagoto or Chevy, you'll receive a complimentary pet mattress provided by Best Mattress.

Adopt or foster a pet here:  NevadaSPCA.org

This segment is sponsored by Best Mattress

