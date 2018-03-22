Nevada SPCA | 3/22/18

Adopt not only a dog from the NSPCA, but a family member. Affagoto is a Chihuahua mix looking for his fur-ever home.

Chevy is the wonder cat that was pulled from the motor of a Ford!

When you adopt Affagoto or Chevy, you'll receive a complimentary pet mattress provided by Best Mattress.

Adopt or foster a pet here: NevadaSPCA.org

This segment is sponsored by Best Mattress