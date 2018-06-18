Nevada Coin Mart | 6/18/18

Certified GIA Gemologist Neil Sackmary brings along his friend, "Jones" the Flamingo to invite you to come down to Nevada Coin Mart! You can get the biggest return on all your unwanted items like gold, silver, costume jewelry and much more!

For more information, visit JonesandFlamingo.com

See what Jones the Flamingo is up to at JonesTheFlamingo.com

This segment is sponsored by Nevada Coin Mart