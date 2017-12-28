Nevada Coin Mart | 12/28/17

1:30 PM, Dec 28, 2017
1 hour ago

Re-gift those unwanted presents to Nevada Coin Mart and get cash!

KTNV Morning Blend

Did your relatives gift you something you don't really want? Before you store them away forever, come down to Nevada Coin Mart, and get cash for them! Sell $200 and receive a $50 gift certificate to Glazier's Food Marketplace!

JonesAndFlamingo.com

This segment is sponsored by Nevada Coin Mart

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Recent Shows