Need For Speed | Castrol Edge | 4/6/18

1:27 PM, Apr 9, 2018

Get The Need For Speed in a car with windows completely blacked out.

KTNV Morning Blend

It's the worlds best in a race like no other! Professional drift driver, Luke Woodham, took on Need For Speed influencer, Theo Thomas! So the question is, who came out on top?! 

For more information, click here

This Segment Is Sponsored By: Castrol   

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Recent Shows