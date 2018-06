Head over to Fashion Show Mall and enjoy a chef-featured item between May 31 to Aug. 8 at Maggiano's. For every selected featured menu item ordered, $1 will be donated to Make-A-Wish! You can also order a carryout lasagna bundle all this month, try pancakes during brunch, or donate $10 for a Star Card to donate to the foundation.

For more information, go to Maggiano's.com