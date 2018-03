March 30th (2018) is the beginning of Passover. Giving up bread, rice, and other items for passover can be a real challenge but Natural Foods Chef Cindi Avila is here to help you find some great ideas for the festive celebration.

You Can Follow Chef Cindi On Social Media @ChefCindi

Products Featured:

Yehuda Matzo

Gefen Lasagna

Heaven and Earth Riced Cauliflower

Sea Castle Seaweed Snacks

Gefen Macaroons

This Segment Is Sponsored By Green Goddess Public Relations