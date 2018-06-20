George Wallace | 6/20/18

George Wallace will soon serve up a plate of laughs, with extra hot sauce at The Westgate Las Vegas.

Renowned comedian and longtime star of the stage and screen, George Wallace, returns to Las Vegas with a new residency show at the intimate Westgate Cabaret. He will perform Tuesday through Thursday at 8 p.m.

