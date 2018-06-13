Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf | Firefighters Of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation | 6/13/18

Coffee Bean partners with the Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation to raise funds for education on fire safety.

Coffee Bean's annual "Heroes at Heart" campaign is underway! It's a partnership with the Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation to raise money for fire safety education. From now through July 8, $1 from each in-store purchase of limited edition coffee and tea blends will be donated to the Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation. Guests also have the option of purchasing the product to be donated back to local firehouses. 

