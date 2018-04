"Boys of Summer" started back in 2004 as a father, who has Parkinson's, and his son started a 20,000 mile journey to visit all 30 Major League Baseball Stadiums in the country. The sequel, "Second Base," will screen at the Lou Ruvo/Keeping Memory Alive Event Center on April 7th (2018).

RSVP for the event at: www.BOSMovie.com