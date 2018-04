This weekend and later this month honor loved ones lost, celebrate survivors and fight back against cancer. Take part in the the annual Relay For Life tomorrow at the LINQ Hotel and Casino from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Or participate Saturday, April 28th at The M Resort. This 12 hour walk-a-thon is the American Caner Society's biggest event of the year and supports cancer research, programs and more.

Sign up for Las Vegas here or Henderson by clicking here