It's a collaboration from people and organizations all over our valley. Professional BMX ride, Ricardo Laguna, hosts the "After Christmas Helmet Giveaway" along with the help of Clark County School Police, Look Out Kids About, Mountain View Hospital and Community Ambulance. Join the fun and activities this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas.

It's FREE to attend!

For more info call 702-579-0400 & "Like" on Facebook