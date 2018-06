Welcome "The Gong Show" back for season 2 right here on Channel 13. Celebrity judges Fred Armisen, Will Arnett and Rita Wilson are back as well with a new host, Mike Myers. Don't miss the quick-change magic act, a hula-hopping marvel who travels on rings, and more! Season 2 premieres Thursday, June 21 at 8 p.m.

