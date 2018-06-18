ABC | The Proposal | 6/18/18

11:33 AM, Jun 18, 2018
1 hour ago

Don't miss the series premiere of The Proposal on Monday, June 18.

KTNV Morning Blend
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Don't miss the series premiere of The Proposal on Monday, June 18. We chat with former bachelor and professional football player, Jesse Palmer for an inside scoop on the fast pace dating series.

For more information check out @TheProposalTV on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

For a sneak peek head to ABC.com

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Recent Shows